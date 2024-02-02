(Bloomberg) -- Bristol Myers Squibb Co. forecast 2024 profit above Wall Street estimates as the company sells more new drugs to offset the expected decline of revenue from older treatments.

The company saw encouraging results from some of its recently introduced treatments, as heart drug Camzyos, Sotyktu for psoriasis and cancer therapy Opdualag all beat fourth-quarter sales estimates. Wall Street analysts expect each to bring in more than $1 billion a year by 2026.

The shares rose as much as 2.8% at the New York market open.

The drugmaker has gone on a spending spree to manage the anticipated decline of legacy medicines such as Revlimid. US patents on the cancer drug, one of Bristol’s mainstays, have expired, opening it up to generic competition.

Annual earnings excluding some items will be from $7.10 to $7.40 a share, the drugmaker said Friday in a statement, while analysts had estimated $7.11. Revenue for the year will increase by a low single-digit percentage, Bristol said.

The company’s guidance includes the recently concluded purchase of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. but excludes the planned acquisitions of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and RayzeBio Inc. Bristol also excluded from the forecast its agreement to pay up to $8.4 billion to co-develop and sell an experimental cancer drug with SystImmune Inc.

Revlimid’s performance shows the need to develop new sources of cash: Amid generic competition, sales fell to $6.1 billion last year from $12.8 billion in 2021. Bristol’s top seller, the blood thinner Eliquis that’s marketed with Pfizer Inc., brought in $12.2 billion in 2023 but may face generic competition by the end of the decade.

Bristol is working to get investor confidence in its strategy. The stock fell more than 5% this year through Thursday after a 29% decline in 2023.

“We’ve made good progress” last year selling new drugs, Chief Commercialization Officer Adam Lenkowsky said in an interview. “We expect that to increase in 2024.”

Sales and profit for the fourth quarter were higher than analysts anticipated. The company had revenue of $11.5 billion, compared to the average estimate of $11.2 billion. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.70, above the average estimate of $1.52.

