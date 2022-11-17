(Bloomberg) --

The UK government reversed one of former Prime Minister Liz Truss’s flagship policies, confirming that it won’t pursue her vision for low-tax, low-regulation investment zones.

The new Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt dropped the plan in a policy announcement Thursday, saying that existing expressions of interest won’t be taken forward.

Local authorities had raced to apply for the zones -- which would have offered relief on property rates, employer levies and tax-cutting allowances on capital expenditure -- ahead of an Oct. 14 deadline.

Hunt said that instead he would rather boost investment toward Britain’s research industries, in an attempt to support knowledge-intensive growth clusters.

“The scrapping of investment zones is another disappointing announcement in a gloomy speech from the chancellor,” said Mark Littlewood, head of the Institute of Economic Affairs, a free-market think tank that has previously worked with Truss.

He said the zones “could have delivered much-needed planning reforms in at least some parts of the country, providing a useful local experiment.”

However, Conservative Mayor for the West Midlands Andy Street held out some hope, saying the new plans could still include fiscal incentives.

“They said they’d be concentrated around universities, fair enough, but there has to be a tax advantage for the zone,” he said on a phone call. “That’s in the title.”

Street said he was in an “international race” to attract investors to a site in his region for a factory producing batteries for electric vehicles.

