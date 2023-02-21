(Bloomberg) -- France is trying to reverse a brain drain, especially in the field of sciences, and wants other countries to stop stealing their researchers, Health Minister Francois Braun said on Tuesday.

The government has earmarked €7.5 billion ($8 billion) to bolster health innovation by 2030, with plans to create more hubs that bring together researchers, clinicians, biotech firms and larger drugmakers, along the model that has flourished in places such as Cambridge, Massachusetts.

“We really want — and the government supports that — to develop or re-develop innovative and quality research in France — and that you stop stealing our scientists,” Braun said at a meeting arranged by the Anglo-American Press Association as he outlined plans to retain talent. The goal is to reclaim France’s role as a leader in medical research, according to Braun.

France has often sparred with Britain and the United States on issues ranging from the superiority of their cuisine to their role in shaping the world. France’s ego was stung during the pandemic when Sanofi fell behind in the race to develop a Covid-19 vaccine. When asked about the disappointment, Braun pointed out that Moderna Inc. is run by a Frenchman, Stephane Bancel.

Pharmaceuticals leaders have recently warned that Europe risks becoming a less attractive market for innovative medicines. European governments must take seriously the need to invest in the sector and prioritize health care, Novartis AG Chief Executive Officer Vas Narasimhan said this month.

France isn’t the only country focused on bulking up its science profile. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak this month announced the creation of a new science department as part of a broader reorganization, amid the government’s ambitions to turn the country into a life-sciences superpower.

--With assistance from Lisa Pham.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.