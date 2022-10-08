(Bloomberg) --

The UK could delay an increase its foreign aid budget as it searches for savings across the government, the Telegraph reported on Friday, citing officials it didn’t name.

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak had pledged to return the budget to 0.7% of gross national income by 2024, the Telegraph reported, after it was cut during the pandemic. However, officials are now expecting the date to be pushed back to as late as 2027, the newspaper said.

The delay would create a saving of as much as £5 billion a year, according to the Telegraph.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.