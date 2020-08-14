(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. signed another deal to purchase doses of an experimental vaccine for Covid-19, this time from Novavax Inc.

The government ordered 60 million doses of the U.S. biotechnology company’s late-stage experimental vaccine, which may be available as early as the first quarter of 2021, the company said in a statement Friday.

The U.K. will help Novavax conduct a third-phase clinical trial, which should start in the third quarter, the company said. Novavax has an alliance with Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies that will produce as many as 180 million doses of the vaccine annually in northeast England.

Last month, the U.K. signed a deal with partners GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Sanofi to secure as many as 60 million doses of their experimental shot. The U.K. government has been taking aggressive steps to obtain inoculations for its population of 66 million people. The U.K. has also agreed to buy 90 million doses of potential vaccines from a partnership of Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE as well as from Valneva SE.

The University of Oxford’s partner, AstraZeneca Plc, intends to make as many as 30 million doses available to the U.K. by September as part of a pact to deliver 100 million doses.

