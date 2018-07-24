(Bloomberg) -- U.K. living standards rose at their slowest pace since 2012 in the past year, with the post-crisis recovery in incomes going into reverse for the poorest 30 percent of families, according to the Resolution Foundation.

Typical disposable incomes after housing costs rose just 0.9 percent, held back by the pound-induced surge in inflation following the 2016 Brexit referendum, the London-based think tank estimated in a report Tuesday. Poorer households were also victims of welfare cuts and saw their incomes decline by 0.3 percent.

The foundation estimated the loss to poorer families at as much as 150 pounds ($200) a year as higher wages and lower taxes were not enough to offset cuts to tax credits and child benefit. Child poverty almost certainly rose last year, and the increase since 2010 has been underestimated in government data, it said.

“It is vital that government and other policy makers understand the positive impact that cash transfers have on low-income families, not least as they are in the middle of a huge multi-year program of over 14 billion pounds worth of benefit cuts,” said Adam Corlett, senior economic analysts at the foundation. “The risk is that, unless the lessons of the past are learned, the future could spell squeezed incomes and further increases in child poverty.”

