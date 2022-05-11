(Bloomberg) --

NatWest Group Plc Chief Executive Officer Alison Rose has spent most of her tenure grappling with the global coronavirus pandemic. Now she’s also steering the UK’s biggest corporate lender through soaring inflation, a new wave of scams targeting its customers and the bumpy transition to a greener economy.

It’s a far cry from the start of her career three decades ago, when Rose expected to stay in banking for just a couple of years. But after sticking with NatWest through stints in markets and international private banking, she took the top job in November 2019.

Rose sat down with Bloomberg TV to discuss the “astounding” resilience of British borrowers, the next cohort of wealthy clients and a 3 billion-pound ($3.7 billion) plan to transform the bank for the digital era.

“The biggest challenge of any CEO or any leader right now is the world is so uncertain and moving so quickly,” she said. “So you have to be able to lead through ambiguity.”

Her comments have been edited and condensed.

What does the growth of online services mean for fraud?

Last year, we stopped over 355 million pounds of fraud against our customers. It was through a mixture of online, through romance scandals, through very simple impersonation scandals.

Crypto is a real challenge. It’s a new technology but we’re also seeing very significant amounts of fraud coming through that. There has been a high proportion of investment frauds using crypto. We’re working really hard to develop defenses against that, to keep people safe. Fraud in the UK generally is at almost pandemic proportions.

How else is the UK banking sector changing?

It’s much more open architecture, technology and data is really transforming, not just how customers work but how we work. And I am a great believer in bringing partners in.

We have lots of capital, we’ve got a capital generative business, we’re paying very substantial dividends and we have capital to invest in M&A, if there are compelling reasons. But for me, there’s got to be really compelling reasons why I would like to acquire because we’re on a path of a great transformation plan.

What are you seeing in the economy?

With rising interest rates, with inflation, those are things that peoples and families and businesses haven’t had to deal with for 10 years. So it is causing quite a lot of anxiety, which means for us because we’re up and down the country in branches and offices, we can spend a lot of time talking to businesses and helping them plan.

At the moment, we are not seeing signs of stress around distress or loans or people asking for requests for help, so it’s mainly concerns. But with fuel price rising for the lower income families, it is quite distressing.

At the other end of the scale, you’ve got a huge amount of liquidity sitting in the economy on corporate balance sheets in businesses from all the quantitative easing that’s been done.

The majority of our mortgages are fixed rate, so the interest rate rises are not causing an immediate problem. Our small businesses are on fixed rate borrowing. So you’re not getting increases coming through for now.

Post-Covid, are businesses ready for what’s coming?

What is astounding, if you look at how businesses in the UK performed during Covid, I don’t think anyone would’ve predicted they would’ve been so resilient and yes, there was a lot of support put in place to do that. But businesses did think about what was their supply chain like, they did think about innovation and technology, they did think about how they managed their workforce in a different way. So there is a lot of resilience.

We’re not seeing any signs of a credit crunch, but we are seeing a squeeze because of cost of living.

How do the current challenges play into environmental concerns?

We’re in a very exacerbated situation with high energy costs but I think that really encourages people to think about energy security, about what they need to do with the climate. And it’s still by far the biggest thing, if you talk to people around, what are they worried about for the next generation? It is the climate. And that problem is not going to go away.

What’s happening with NatWest’s wealth business Coutts?

Entrepreneurs, when they’ve made their wealth, they can go to Coutts. So it’s developing, it’s gone from being a bank that’s supported very traditional borrowers. We still do that to the new upcoming borrowers and a much more diverse group, which is really exciting and is growing very well.

The UK government now owns less than 50% of NatWest. How does that feel?

They’ve been a great shareholder but getting below 50%, no longer majority-owned is just a testament that we are delivering the right strategy and delivering value. For a lot of colleagues, it was a milestone moment. Day to day, made no difference. I think we had a gentle nod to say, excellent. And then on with a job, there’s still 48% to go.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.