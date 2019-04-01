(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our new Stephanomics podcast.

Millions of British workers celebrate the 20th anniversary of the national minimum wage on Monday -- with another inflation-busting wage rise. The legal minimum rises by 4.3 percent for 21-24-years-olds and by 4.9 percent for those age 25 and over. The floor has lifted pay for the lowest earners and there is no evidence it has led to job losses, according to the Resolution Foundation think tank.

