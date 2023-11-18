(Bloomberg) -- The UK’s Conservative government is looking for ways to cut taxes without reigniting inflationary pressures, amid reports that it may reduce inheritance levies in next week’s budget.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt told the Telegraph newspaper that the Autumn Statement, to be delivered on Nov. 22, would focus on growth. “It’s a turning point for the economy,” he said.

“There is a path to reducing the tax burden and a Conservative government will take that path,” Hunt told the newspaper in an interview, while adding this was “not an easy path.”

In a separate interview with broadcasters on Saturday, Hunt said tax cuts could be achieved through welfare reforms and efficiencies in public services.

Hunt and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have previously argued that they could not cut taxes without a risk of worsening Britain’s cost-of-living crisis.

Inflation dropped sharply to 4.6% last month, meaning Sunak has achieved his pledge of halving the rate this year. The easing cost pressures are “the single most important thing we’ve done,” Hunt told broadcasters.

“When it comes to tax I know there’s been a lot of speculation,” the chancellor added. “We will not do anything that compromises the battle against inflation.” Asked about cuts to inheritance tax, he did not comment on whether a cut would be included in the Autumn Statement.

Read More: AI Can Do Your Admin Tasks, Britain Tells Its Public Workers

The government is trying to boost the economy as it approaches a general election which it must call by January 2025. It’s one of the few remaining opportunities for Tories to narrow the Labour party’s 20-point lead in polls

The cut to inheritance tax could come alongside an extension of tax breaks for the hospitality sector and small businesses, which Hunt is also considering, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

On Friday, Hunt announced that he will invest £4.5 billion ($5.6 billion) into eight manufacturing sectors including cars and green industries.

(Updates with comments from broadcast interview.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.