(Bloomberg) -- Britain pledged to build and fly a prototype of the proposed Tempest warplane in the next five years as it steps up efforts to bring a new European jet fighter into service by 2035.

The so-called combat air demonstrator will play a critical role in testing the technology and design for the Tempest, with work to be led by BAE Systems Plc in tandem with the UK Ministry of Defence, according to a statement Monday.

BAE is collaborating with engine maker Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, Italian defense firm Leonardo SpA and the UK arm of missile maker MBDA on a successor to the current Eurofighter model. The Tempest project is gaining traction as French fighter specialist Dassault Aviation SA and the German division of Airbus SE struggle to reach agreement on a rival design.

Britain also confirmed plans for more formal collaboration with Japan on joint concept analysis of future combat air capabilities, according to a briefing at the Farnborough International Airshow, though there are no suggestions there would be any merger involving the Tempest and Japanese F-X programs.

“I am delighted that the UK, alongside Italy and Japan are working on similar combat air journeys together,” UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said. Sweden and Gripen fighter manufacturer Saab AB also remain involved in the program.

BAE has said that the Tempest warplane will support 20,000 UK jobs for a quarter of a century, many of them in less wealthy parts of the country. MBDA has previously described plans to introduce the jet with the Royal Air Force in 2035 as “racy.”

