(Bloomberg) -- Britain recorded its worst productivity performance in five years in 2018, deepening a problem that has plagued the economy since the financial crisis.

Output per hour increased less than 0.5 percent, half the pace of 2017 and the poorest reading since 2013, when productivity shrank, according to Office for National Statistics data published Friday.

Weak productivity has hampered the U.K. for more than a decade, depressing wage growth and restricting how fast the economy can grow without fueling inflation. Output per hour was 0.1 percent lower than a year earlier between October and December, the second consecutive quarterly decline.

The figures represent “a continuation of the U.K.’s productivity puzzle,” the ONS said. “This sustained stagnation contrasts with patterns following previous U.K. economic downturns, when productivity initially fell, but subsequently recovered to the previous trend rate of growth.”

Annual productivity growth has averaged just 0.5 percent over the past nine years compared with over 2 percent over the same period prior to 2008.

Brexit Risk

Britain is far from the only advanced economy to be grappling with poor productivity growth, but it nonetheless lags well behind all of its Group of Seven peers bar Italy, with hourly output barely higher than its pre-crisis peak.

It takes a British worker five days to produce what a French worker makes in less than four. And there are fears that leaving the European Union could see Britain fall further behind by depriving the economy of productivity-enhancing foreign innovation and investment.

One explanation for the weakness is that Brexit uncertainty is prompting companies to take on workers instead of investing in capital equipment, as hiring decisions are easier to reverse if there is an economically damaging departure from the EU.

Employment stands at a record high but signs that the labor market may be cooling emerged in a separate report Friday, which showed that permanent placements fell last month at their fastest pace since the 2016 Brexit vote.

