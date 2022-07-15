(Bloomberg) -- The global supply-chain crisis has taken its toll on one of the biggest corporate winners from Covid-19 lockdowns.

Shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc, the maker of high-end spirit mixers such as lime and yuzu soda, crashed as much as 32% on Friday after warning that profit margins will be squeezed by shortages of glass and labor as well as soaring inflation. That slump means the tonic producer has lost more than two-thirds of its market value since January.

The British company had earlier been buoyed by a cocktails-at-home trend during lockdown which also benefited distillers of premium liquor such as Diageo Plc and Pernod Ricard SA. So far, the glass shortage has been contained to producers of small-batch mixers, beers and spirits rather than affecting the world’s largest brewers and spirits companies, whose supply contracts are usually prioritized thanks to their scale.

Fevertree said the soaring costs and supply bottlenecks meant its earnings in the current fiscal year will now come in at £37.5 million ($44 million) to £45 million. It previously forecast £63 million to £66 million.

The company blamed the sharp downgrade on labor shortages in the US, where it is building up its East Coast production facility. This meant it had to ship more products from the UK, pushing up its freight rates, which have increased by up to 50% since the start of the year on key routes.

In addition to a glass shortage, Fevertree is also facing other cost pressures at a time when many Western economies are struggling with the worst inflation in decades. Consumers are also starting to rein in spending as they struggle to balance their monthly bills with fuel, food, and energy costs soaring.

“In the last eight weeks we have seen rapid shifts in the operational and cost backdrop,” the company said in a statement Friday. “As a result, our outlook has materially changed.”

Fevertree maintained its guidance for revenue of £355 million to £365 million for the full year.

Glass and logistics pressures have been experienced across the industry for many months “so we are somewhat surprised that they have necessitated such a big guidance cut” at Fevertree, said Emma Letheren, an analyst at Royal Bank of Canada.

“We take some small comfort from the maintenance of revenue guidance, but given the extent of the profit warning, this poses big questions over the brand’s pricing power and long-term profit potential,” she wrote in a note to clients.

