(Bloomberg) -- Lloyds Banking Group Plc is keeping a watchful eye on whether global instability will stir a fresh spike in inflation for British households, Chief Executive Officer Charlie Nunn said.

“The UK economy looks good at the moment,” Nunn said in a Bloomberg Television interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos. “The challenge, as I said, is the uncertainty geopolitically, which would come back on the UK more in second order consequences through energy prices, or the supply chain costs increasing, and so we’re watching very carefully as to what’s going on in the Middle East, in Ukraine and further elections around the world.”

With the UK’s next election due in the coming year, Nunn reiterated Lloyds’ outlook for low growth in 2024 but said customers were proving to be resilient in the face of higher interest rates. “We haven’t seen people defaulting at the kind of scales we’ve seen in previous cycles,” he added.

In Britain, inflation peaked at 11.1% in late 2022. With energy price growth easing off and the rise in food costs gradually slowing, the consumer prices index now stands at 3.9%, stoking speculation that the Bank of England could soon reverse some of its rate hikes.

Mortgage costs for new and variable borrowers are already falling, after more than a year of painfully high rates that put the brakes on property sales. Nunn doesn’t expect rates to return to the rock-bottom levels seen before the Covid-19 pandemic, yet as Britons’ salaries grow, he’s seen the affordability of houses come back to the levels seen in 2017-18. “So that means there should be a bit more resilience we think in the housing market,” said the boss of Britain’s biggest mortgage lender.

--With assistance from Francine Lacqua.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.