(Bloomberg) -- Stonegate Pub Co. is raising £638 million ($808 million) through a fresh financing agreement, according to a company statement.

Britain’s biggest pub chain, which is owned by London-based private equity firm TDR Capital, wants to pay down existing debt accumulated since its creation in 2010.

Stonegate was formed as a group of 333 pubs but now has a portfolio of more than 4,500 following years of rapid expansion, particularly through acquisitions such as the 2019 takeover of Ei Group, formerly known as Enterprise Inns.

The financing plans, which have been in the works for months, involve splitting off more than 1,000 pubs into a special purpose vehicle. The SPV, which generates around £77 million of Ebitda, is set to raise the new debt, according to the statement.

The loan carries a margin of 635 basis points over Sonia and Stonegate will receive £609 million of cash proceeds from the loan after fees. Bloomberg News reported last week that Apollo Global Management Inc. was set to provide the financing. The statement does not name the lender.

