The disastrous showing for the both the Conservatives and Labour party in the European elections has raised the likelihood of more extreme Brexit outcomes. The choice for lawmakers, and possibly the electorate, may be between no deal or no Brexit. For the economy, the difference between those two outcomes is about 7% of GDP by 2030, according to Bloomberg Economics’ estimates.

