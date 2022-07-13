(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s Covid death toll topped 200,000 and could rise further as a new wave of infections driven by highly-contagious omicron subvariants sweeps across Europe.

Just over 3% of all deaths last week were linked to Covid-19, pushing the total number of deaths to 200,247 up to July 1, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The UK has been hit hard by the pandemic, with one of the highest fatality rates globally and concern rising again as omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 drive a new wave of cases.

Most recent official figures now show that one in 25 people in England tested positive in the final week of June. People can be infected even if they have had the illness previously, but vaccination does help to protect against serious illness.

Britain is already rolling out a booster shot program for vulnerable people but the country needs to urgently redouble efforts to reach unvaccinated individuals, a UK government committee said Wednesday. Nearly 3 million adults in England are yet to have a Covid shot and are at greater risk of hospitalization or death, the Public Accounts Committee said in a report.

On Tuesday the World Health Organization warned that the death rate was rising and urged governments and health care systems to take steps to curb Covid-19 transmission. Subvariants of the omicron strain are lifting case and fatality numbers, said Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a briefing in Geneva, and recommended the revival of protocols like mask-wearing to stop the spread.

