Britain has a debt problem. With the nation locked in the political hamster wheel of trying to leave the European Union, the risk is that a financial shock from Brexit could tip many people over the edge

Italy’s populist government is struggling to reach agreement on a tax-reduction plan that could extend the country’s indebtedness and lead to another clash with the EU

With the Russian central bank all but certain to hold fire at its interest rate decision today, investors are instead watching closely for any hint of easing

The Federal Reserve’s policy pivot took center stage in a busy week for central banks, with Chairman Jerome Powell declaring too-low inflation “one of the major challenges of our time”

Fed policy makers have concluded that when in doubt, do no harm. Welcome to the new abnormal

The Fed is also embracing the views of two occasionally ridiculed doves within its ranks who’ve argued for years that interest rates were heading the wrong way

Japan’s key inflation gauge crept fractionally lower, before a bigger downturn likely later this year that will further slow the central bank’s long journey to its price target

