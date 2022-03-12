(Bloomberg) --

Next week, a group of workers are due to perform the last rites on Britain’s shale gas industry. But the concrete that would have finally smothered the country’s dwindling hopes of mimicking the U.S. energy boom may not be poured, for now.

After 10 years of failure, what’s left of the U.K. fracking industry has seized upon the Russian energy crisis as a potential lifeline. The government is making some encouraging noises because of the urgent need for alternatives to President Vladimir Putin’s gas, but all of the obstacles drillers couldn’t overcome the first time around remain in place.

“Anyone who thinks we’re going to solve the problem of our immediate gas problems by getting out and fracking immediately, they’re on another planet,” Dieter Helm, a professor of energy policy at Oxford University, told Parliament this week.

The politics of energy have changed overnight, but it was never for lack of political will that the U.K.’s shale gas dream faltered. Almost a decade ago — in the hope that Britain could emulate the success of Texas — then Prime Minister David Cameron promised to “go all out for shale,” offering tax breaks to local governments that approved drilling and relaxing planning rules for new wells.

It made little difference. From the very start, the industry was hobbled by protests inspired by public fear of earthquakes, climate activists’ opposition to fossil fuels or simply local residents’ dislike of traffic and noise. In 2019, the government conceded defeat and announced a moratorium on fracking.

For the past three years the industry was quiet, until Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine and the need to cultivate domestic sources of energy jumped to the top of the agenda.

Cuadrilla Resources Ltd., the company behind the first major U.K. shale gas discovery in 2011, had been ordered to plug and abandon the wells at its Preston New Road site in Lancashire, in the north of England. This symbolic ending for an industry already on its deathbed may have gone largely unnoticed, but for the sudden energy crisis.

With the support of a handful of vocal members of Parliament, Cuadrilla is now seeking “urgent talks” with ministers to convince regulators to leave the wells open. Craig Mackinlay and Steve Baker, Conservative MPs who want the government to rethink its 2050 net-zero carbon target, wrote to Prime Minister Boris Johnson this week suggesting shale gas could drive £3.7 billion ($4.8 billion) of investment each year.

“Whenever you have a crisis, you know how serious the crisis is by the intensity of the lobbying that takes place,” said Helm.

Leaving a handful of wells in Lancashire unplugged — something the government is considering — looks unlikely to be the first step in a dramatic comeback for U.K. shale.

The main reason fracking didn’t work in the U.K. was huge public opposition, which remains largely intact, said Mark Robinson of the Campaign to Protect Rural England.

The most recent government polls show that almost half the nation still oppose fracking, which involves injecting water and sand into well-bores under high pressure to release gas trapped in the rock. Just 17% of respondents expressed support for the shale gas industry.

The fracking ban in 2019 came weeks before Johnson began campaigning in a general election, where his Tory party was fighting to retain votes in rural areas in northern England where shale reserves sit. Reversing that position would have been “political suicide,” Robinson said.

War could change public opinion, but there are still geological, commercial, and safety issues that make fracking in the U.K. very difficult.

Even if the industry were to resume operations, Britain would be unlikely to produce shale gas for many years, meaning it won’t alleviate the current energy price spike, nor provide a timely alternative to Russian fuels, said John Gummer, chair of the U.K.’s Climate Change Committee.

Anything produced later in the decade would come just as fossil fuel demand is supposed to start falling due to climate policies. The U.K.’s long-term objective is to get off gas altogether.

And then there are the technical issues.

“We have, to put it bluntly, the wrong kind of shale,” said Jon Gluyas, director of Durham University’s Energy Institute. “Crispy shale, that which is brittle and rich in silica is what is needed for fracking to be successful. Most U.K. shale is especially rich in malleable clays that won’t hold a fracture well.”

Above ground, the vast tracts of empty land that allowed a drilling free-for-all in the Permian basin of Texas and New Mexico, or the Bakken formation in North Dakota, simply don’t exist in the U.K. The island is too crowded to fit in the thousands of wells that sustained the U.S. shale boom.

British frackers are still hoping for a reprieve. The machinery that would seal the Cuadrilla wells is “contracted, waiting to travel to our site in Lancashire, costing dearly for every day it waits idle,” Chief Executive Officer Francis Egan said in a statement on Thursday. “I urgently request the Business Department and the Oil and Gas Authority to formally withdraw its instruction to plug the wells.”

For Oxford University’s Helm, the industry needs to stop dreaming and accept reality.

“We don’t have the Permian basin or the Bakken Fields,” Helm said. “I’ve never thought it makes economic sense.”

Jess Shankleman writes the Climate Report newsletter about the impact of global warming.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.