(Bloomberg) -- If there’s one subject that everyone in the UK can agree on, it’s that food is getting more expensive. Earlier this year, the annual rate of food inflation hit a 45-year-high at over 19% before dipping to about 12%, according to the Office for National Statistics. Meanwhile, the inflation rate for meals at restaurants and cafes rose to over 9% in September.

Against this backdrop, one show produced by Tasty UK, a subsidiary of BuzzFeed Inc., has become a hit online: Season One of Fiver Feast hit 46 million views across its 28 episodes. Each episode—creator-led and under a minute long—demonstrates how to cook budget-friendly recipes that feed up to five people and cost less than £5 ($6.05) to make, such as air fryer-baked potatoes and a £1 pizza. Various recipes have been saved almost a million times across all social media platforms.

A year after its debut, Fiver Feast has become the most successful show ever made by Tasty UK, says Homam Ayaso, head of the platform. It’s so successful that instead of moving on at the pace of the internet to the next topic as usual, the company decided to produce a rare second season, which recently came out.

The show is helping Tasty UK expand its footprint in the country. Previously, the brand relied heavily on US-made videos that often weren’t relevant to its British audience, such as making a lobster dish from scratch. (Lobster isn’t so common in the UK.) It’s also produced shows on Black culture through food and, most recently, My Queer Recipe, which celebrated Pride month in June.

Like the first Fiver season, the second is sponsored by Lidl, which has been one of Tasty UK’s biggest sources of revenue in the country over the past 12 months, says James Martin, head of UK content for BuzzFeed. The idea for the series came amid “shocking headlines of people skipping meals to save money,” Ayaso says.

“Our audience—and mainly Gen Z—wants easy hacks, simple recipes and are more involved in trending subjects and events,” he says, speaking in the brand’s colorful recording studio by London Bridge.

Ayaso, a Syrian native, is an aspiring self-trained chef who often posts Instagram reels of recipes he’s developed incorporating Mediterranean flavors with a modern twist. He’s posted a Middle Eastern-inspired Christmas turkey that might come in handy for the holidays.

Among the brands Tasty UK has previously worked with are Deliveroo, Tesco and Co-Op. The company’s revenue has doubled year-on-year since relaunching in 2022, Ayaso says. Tasty UK also receives income through such avenues as content licensing, so that clients can distribute videos through their own channels, and affiliate and merchandise sales.

The larger Tasty brand was a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing year for BuzzFeed. The company’s revenue fell 27% in the second quarter, and its profit forecasts missed analysts’ estimates. On its investor day in May, BuzzFeed highlighted the “tremendous progress” Tasty made in “establishing the blueprint for creator-driven revenue growth across the company.”

Among the brand’s latest projects is Botatouille, a culinary chatbot on the Tasty app. By answering a series of questions about budgets, location, dietary preferences and restrictions, Botatouille generates a list of meals and grocery items. When given a directive of a £50 budget, and a preference for Middle Eastern dishes, the bot recommended five recipes, such as Moroccan vegetable tagine and Egyptian ful medames (stewed fava beans), along with the list of grocery items needed.

Tasty UK—whose main competitors are Twisted Food, Tastemade and Mob—says it now reaches about 46 million users across all platforms on a monthly basis, up from 19 million prior to last summer’s rebrand. Global views grew more than 200%, to 100 million on a monthly basis since August 2022, the company says. Tasty UK has around 33 million followers across its social media platforms, including 20 million on Facebook and almost 11 million on Instagram.

All this, Ayaso says, as it tries to win the trust of a generation that is more skeptical than ever: Gen Z. “They are the new consumers, they are the new people who want to believe in brands and believe in in what you are telling them—and they are the hardest to convince.”

