(Bloomberg) -- Grocery price inflation has fallen for the sixth consecutive month but remains in the double-digits as British consumers grapple with stubbornly high living costs.

Annual price growth dropped to 12.2% in the four weeks to Sept. 3, according to market research firm Kantar. In August it said grocery inflation was 12.7%.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, said it “won’t be a number to celebrate” as most shoppers remain concerned about higher prices and just under a quarter of the population say they’re struggling financially.

Still, the rate of inflation on Britain’s supermarket shelves has steadily fallen since March, when it was above 17%. The Bank of England has delivered 14 straight interest rate hikes in a bid to restrain the UK’s overall rate of consumer price inflation, which came in at 6.8% in July.

Shoppers are still turning to discount grocers, with Aldi’s sales growing more than 17% over the past year, the fastest pace among supermarkets. Lidl’s sales rose by 16%. Aldi is planning to grow to 1,500 UK stores over the long term as it gains market share from rivals.

By contrast, sales at Waitrose rose 5.6%. Waitrose, the upmarket grocer owned by John Lewis Partnership Plc, announced a third round of price cuts this week as part of a £100 million ($125 million) investment plan. Some 250 products are seeing prices lowered by 10% on average.

Waitrose holds a 4.6% market share, compared with 4.7% a year ago, according to Kantar data.

Tesco Plc extended its lead as Britain’s biggest supermarket, with 27.2% of the market — up 0.3 percentage points from a year earlier. J Sainsbury Plc is in second place with 14.8% market share.

