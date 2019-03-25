(Bloomberg) -- A group of private equity firms and pension funds have agreed to buy Inmarsat Plc in a deal that values the U.K.-based satellite operator at $3.4 billion, the company and the buyers said on Monday.

The deal follows talks that began in late January as Inmarsat faces growing competition from traditional rivals such as ViaSat Inc. and newer challengers including Richard Branson-backed OneWeb and Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

The offer and comprises $7.09 cash for each Inmarsat share plus a previously announced final dividend of $0.12 per share to be paid on May 30, for a total bid value of $7.21 per share. The bidders formed a joint-venture company to make their offer, owned in equal shares by Apax Fund, Warburg Pincus Fund, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board.

The price is slightly higher than an unsuccessful cash and equity bid last July from billionaire Charlie Ergen’s EchoStar Corp. French rival Eutelsat Communications SA also weighed an offer before backing off.

