(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. jobs market probably remained buoyant at the start of the year, even as the economy suffers from Brexit uncertainty. Bloomberg Economics expects gross domestic product to rebound in the second quarter if there’s a deal to exit the European Union and for the unemployment rate to slip below 4 percent later this year. The last time U.K. unemployment was below that level was in 1975 when Britain first held a referendum on whether to stay in the European Economic Community.

To contact the staff on this story: Niraj Shah (Economist) in London at nshah185@bloomberg.net;Dan Hanson (Economist) in London at dhanson41@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Zoe Schneeweiss at zschneeweiss@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.