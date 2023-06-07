Britain’s Labor Supply Grows Most in 2 1/2 Years, Survey Says

(Bloomberg) -- UK worker supply expanded at the quickest rate in 2 1/2 years in May, a sign that the labor market is finally loosening, a key survey found.

The poll of recruiters by KPMG and the Recruitment and Employment Confederation showed there were more people available to work, with firms citing redundancies and a slowdown in hiring.

The figures will come as a relief to Bank of England policy makers as they battle to bring down stubbornly high inflation. The loss of hundreds of thousands of people from the workforce since the pandemic has led to a bidding war for staff, fueling fears about a wage price spiral.

Thursday’s report showed pay pressures easing, with salaries for newly appointed staff rising at the slowest pace in over two years.

“The jobs market remains subdued, with the latest survey results showing dampening hiring activity amid ongoing economic concerns,” said Claire Warnes, skills and productivity partner at KPMG UK.

The report also said:

Growth in demand for staff slowed for the third consecutive month

Vacancies increased at the slowest rate since December

Permanent staff hires fell and temporary hires edged up, as companies delayed decision making amid an uncertain economic climate

