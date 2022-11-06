(Bloomberg) --

The UK’s National Health Service is set for the biggest nursing strike in its history before Christmas after large swathes of the nation voted for industrial action, the Guardian reported.

The strike, triggered by pay disputes, is a fresh blow for British patients who are already facing record waiting lists and are now likely to see appointments further delayed or canceled. It would mark the first national strike in the history of the Royal College of Nursing, as the majority of services are halted and picket lines appear across the country.

Union officials say the pay of some experienced nurses has fallen 20% in real terms since the Conservative Party took power in 2010, the Guardian reported. They had requested a pay rise of 5% plus inflation, which totals around 15%, the story added.

The UK has been ridden with strikes over wages this year, particularly across rail networks. On Friday, one of the UK’s biggest unions said that rail walkouts planned for Nov. 5, 7 and 9 would not got ahead, so that “intensive negotiations” over pay could take place.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.