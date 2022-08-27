(Bloomberg) --

Britain’s courts long prided themselves on their international reputation for the rule of law, emphasizing the fairness of the system that ensures everyone has access to a lawyer.

But now it’s criminal lawyers themselves who feel mistreated, left behind by a system that has suffered from chronic underfunding for years. Once prized court houses have fallen into disrepair or have been sold off. Ushers and clerks, crucial to the smooth running of cases, have been reduced to skeleton crews. Barristers in England and Wales, recognizable by their traditional horsehair wigs and gowns, are now planning to strike indefinitely — in short: the once well-oiled machine’s broken down.

“The government’s depletion and degradation of the criminal justice system is the reason that it is in the state that it is,” Jennifer Devans-Tamakloe, who joined a barrister’s chambers three months ago, said.

The walk-out means court business will effectively grind to a halt across the country from Sept. 5. Defendants and victims’ lives will be put on hold as cases involving some of the most serious violent crimes are delayed over and over. Already buckling under a backlog of cases, the system is now behind almost 60,000 trials -- close to an all-time high.

Junior barristers earn well below the minimum wage -- taking home as little as £77 for some hearings before deducting travel and office costs. The profession might still command a sense of tradition and power, but there’s been an alarming exodus, with as many as a quarter of criminal barristers quitting in the last five years.

On the first days of what was previously a stop-start strike, barristers debated whether to show up bearing placards outside courts wearing their customary attire in case it played into the elitist image of a well-paid lawyer. In fact, barristers in their first three years, who are self-employed, can take home little more than £12,000 ($14,203) a year, according to the Criminal Bar Association.

“This is as a loud a warning call as we can sound,” said Tomas McGarvey, a barrister who previously solely focused on criminal law but was forced to diversify his practice into other areas. “Short of this, I’m not sure what we can do. I think there’s a real risk, that the criminal justice system as we know it, it collapses.”

The UK’s summer of stoppages has spread far and wide as workers protest low pay and poor working conditions against the backdrop of an escalating cost of living crisis and rising inflation. With disruption across the railways, airlines and docks the country has seen the most sustained industrial action since the early 1970s. This fall, chaos is set to spread across public services to hospitals and schools, but criminal barristers said they found it harder to strike a chord with the general public.

Barristers’ earnings from legal aid -- the government funding available to defendants who can’t otherwise pay to be represented in court -- fell by 23% in one year during the pandemic with over 80% of the CBA’s members forced into personal debt, according to the union. The leadership is demanding a 25% pay hike in fees, having rejected a government offer of 15%.

The CBA, which represents close to 3,000 specialist lawyers, are up against a resolute government that has refused to sit down with them since the rejected offer, and has slammed the strikes as “irresponsible.” The Lord Chancellor, Dominic Raab, accused the group of “holding justice to ransom,” blaming barristers for prolonging the distress of victims and families seeking justice.

The full-scale strike is set to start Sept. 5. It’s the same week the UK is set to have a new prime minister in place following Boris Johnson’s departure.

As well as the huge backlog of cases, more than 6,000 court hearings have been lost since the strikes started earlier this summer including the trial of two couriers at the heart of one of the UK’s largest money laundering rings.

For Judge Nigel Lithman, who now sits as a fee-paid judge in criminal courts, the UK’s courts were once a major selling point overseas.

“The criminal justice system, which used to be the envy of the world, in my view, frankly, it has become shameful,” said Lithman, who authored a book titled “Nothing Like the Truth.” “The young criminal bar keep the system working. But you can’t make them do a job that they cannot afford to do.”

The unraveling of the legal system comes against a backdrop of court closures. Some 244 courts and tribunals have been shut since 2010, the government said in February. The courts were either underused, dilapidated or too close to one another, the Ministry of Justice said.

The hollowing out of the junior bar leaves an even greater workload for those that remain, said Devans-Tamakloe. Her peers are jumping ship to work for regulators like the Serious Fraud Office and the Financial Conduct Authority to help lead investigations in-house for better pay.

“There aren’t enough of us to cover the prosecution and defending of these serious cases,” she said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.