(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s residential property market is picking up steam, with a jump in both the number of people looking to buy a home and record numbers considering a sale.

The findings in two separate surveys indicate an improvement in confidence about the outlook for prices after mortgage rates eased from a 15-year-high last year. It suggests that the market has firmed up since a slump in mid-2023 and that steady prices or even moderate gains are possible this year.

The property portal Rightmove said the number of people getting in touch with an agent to sell surged 23% to a record from a year ago in January, and the number of new listing rose 13%. The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said new buyer inquires reached the strongest level in almost two years last month.

“The housing market has seen a continued improvement in buyer activity through the early part of the year,” Tarrant Parsons, senior economist at RICS, said in a report Thursday. “The outlook has now turned modestly brighter.”

The figures add to the prospect that a correction in prices has run its course. A year ago, economists warned that property prices may slump 10% or more as the Bank of England continued to ramp up interest rates in an effort to tame inflation.

But the market now remains little changed, with the building society Halifax reporting on Wednesday that prices are now down less than 1% from their peak in 2022. Growing expectations that borrowing costs will fall already has translated into a drop in mortgage rates, and that has revived activity that all but dried up last year.

“Estate agents have had a busy start to 2024,” said Tim Bannister, property expert at Rightmove. “The activity we’re seeing is likely to be a combination of those movers who have recently decided to make 2024 a year for a new home, and some pent-up demand for those who took a step back last year.”

Rightmove, whose portal advertises 90% of all homes for sale in the UK, said rates on the average five-year fixed-rate mortgage have tumbled to 4.64% from a peak of 6.11% in July 2023.

Both of the main mortgage lenders, Halifax and Nationwide Building Society, now say that house prices have been rising for the past few months. RICS said its measure of prices, which assesses the sentiment of people who appraise properties, remains in negative territory but has strengthened for the past five months and now is at its highest level since October 2022.

A net balance of 14% of surveyors expect sales to increase in the next three months, and 44% see a rise in volumes over the next year, RICS said.

“With some lenders reducing rates, it’s anticipated to strengthen the market throughout the year,” Nicola Kirkpatrick, an agent at Simon Brien Residential in Northern Ireland, said in the RICS report.

