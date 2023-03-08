(Bloomberg) -- UK property surveyors saw flickers of life return to the housing market in February as both buyers and sellers returned to lift sales.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said that house prices suffered another decline, but its more forward-looking survey also pointed to signs of improvement despite higher mortgage costs.

The findings added to growing evidence that the UK property market is holding up stronger than expected against soaring mortgage rates and the cost-of-living crisis. It follows Halifax data on Tuesday that showed the biggest increase in house prices since June.

“Near-term expectations suggest market activity will remain generally subdued over the coming months, although the latest survey feedback shows tentative signs that the ongoing decline in buyer enquiries is now moderating,” Tarrant Parsons, senior economist at RICS, said in a report Thursday.

RICS said the survey pointed toward a “more stable picture emerging” throughout 2023 after the market was rocked by Bank of England interest rate rises and the political turbulence caused during Liz Truss’s term as prime minister.

New buyer enquiries rebounded to a net balance of minus 29% in February. It means that more surveyors reported that buyer demand had declined rather than rose, but the metric was up sharply from minus 45% in January.

Its gauge on new sale listings improved to a net balance of minus 4% from minus 12%. Agreed sales picked up, rising from minus 36% to minus 26%.

However, home owners are being forced to sell up below their asking prices after a calming from the frenetic pace of the property market post-pandemic.

Some 60% of respondents said prices were being agreed at below the asking price on properties worth up to £500,000 while the share increased to 70% for homes valued between £500,000 and £1,000,000. RICS’s overall price gauge was down slightly at minus 48%.

“The housing market continues to adjust to the tighter lending climate, with stretched mortgage affordability still weighing heavily on activity,” said Parsons.

