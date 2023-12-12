(Bloomberg) -- Small- and medium-sized businesses across the UK are cutting back on investment to get their finances in order as they grapple with high interest rates and a slowing economy, according to accounting software provider Sage.

Figures drawn from data on 134,000 companies using Sage’s platform showed revenues were 2.5% lower in the three months to September compared with a year ago. However, profits held up as costs fell and investment was cut.

The figures suggest the sector is preparing for a difficult period but coping. It is important because smaller firms account for three-fifths of employment in the UK and about half of private sector turnover, according to the Federation of Small Businesses.

“The UK economy is currently facing significant challenges, but our data shows small businesses are showing resilience despite these tough times, diligently managing their cost base,” said Derk Bleeker, Sage’s president for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Official figures show corporate insolvencies are rising in the UK, but the Bank of England this month said both businesses and households are proving “resilient overall to higher interest rates and weak growth.”

Companies have raised their prices over the past year. But falling energy prices and other input costs are now helping support profits by bringing down overheads, which fell 5.8% in inflation-adjusted terms in the third quarter compared with last year.

Firms also scaled back investment as high interest rates made much investment less affordable, Sage’s quarterly Small Business Tracker found. Overall business expenditure fell by 5.3%, including a 10.3% drop in capital expenditure that reflected “cautious investment strategies in an uncertain economic climate,” the report showed.

The sharp fall in costs more than offset declining sales. Profits grew by 14.1% even after a 12.4% increase in wage bills – faster than economy-wide pay growth that’s been over 7% for months. The North West and Yorkshire saw the best growth in earnings, at over 25%.

However, in a worrying development, the sector’s productivity declined 5.2% as staff headcount rose despite lower revenues.

The report also revealed a sharp improvement in late payments. Overdue invoices were paid within 15.8 days – half the delay seen last year. “This improvement in cash flow is critical for small business resilience,” Sage said.

The tracker takes anonymized Sage data every quarter for customers with annual revenues of up to £12 million. The figures are sorted by the Smart Data Foundry, a part of the University of Edinburgh, and analysed by the Centre for Economics and Business Research.

--With assistance from Andrew Atkinson.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.