20h ago
Britain’s Young Workers Took a Big Hit in Virus Lockdown: Chart
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s lockdown hit young workers particularly hard, with employment in the 16-24 age category falling by 156,000. That may reflect the share of young workers in hotels, restaurants and bars, a sector devastated by the pandemic. The latest statistics office data also show a decrease in employment for those over the age of 65, as well as part-timers and the self-employed.
