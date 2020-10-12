(Bloomberg) -- British Airways boss Alex Cruz will be replaced with the head of Irish sister carrier Aer Lingus, just weeks after fellow Spaniard Luis Gallego took over as chief executive officer at parent company IAG SA.

Cruz will be immediately succeeded by Aer Lingus CEO Sean Doyle, who will also replace him as chairman of the U.K. airline after a transition period, IAG said in a statement Monday.

Cruz, who joined IAG when the London-based group bought out discount carrier Vueling, which he ran, is leaving after being passed over as replacement for the group’s chief Willie Walsh, who left last month after 15 years in the top job.

Initially seen as a likely successor to Walsh, he was criticized in Britain for the extent of cost cuts and service changes and more recently clashed with unions and politicians over plans to slash as many as 12,000 jobs as the coronavirus pandemic wiped out demand for travel.

In other change, Fernando Candela, CEO of IAG’s low-cost arm Level, will join IAG’s management committee in a new role of chief transformation officer.

At Aer Lingus, chief corporate affairs officer Donal Moriarty will become interim CEO with a permanent appointment to be announced in due course.

