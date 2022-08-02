(Bloomberg) -- British Airways has extended a halt on ticket sales on short-haul services out of London Heathrow airport by another week to Aug. 15, as the carrier makes room for passengers who’ve had flights scrapped, the latest step in the escalating travel chaos this summer.

The unit of IAG SA previously blocked ticket sales though Aug. 8, blaming daily passenger capacity limits imposed by Heathrow to help cope with a staffing crisis, and said it was halting sales to “maximize rebooking options for existing customers, given the restrictions imposed on us.”

