(Bloomberg) -- British Airways suspended all flights to Cairo for seven days to “allow for further assessment,” a day after the U.K. government raised its threat appraisal for travelers planning to visit Egypt.

The carrier said it reviews security arrangements at all its airports and has halted flights to the Egyptian capital as a precaution.

“We would never operate an aircraft unless it was safe to do so,” the company said in a statement Saturday. Several travelers commented on social media about the unexpected halt.

The U.K. Foreign and Commonwealth Office warned of heightened risk of aviation terrorism in Egypt. There are additional security measures in place for flights from Egypt to Britain, according to the website.

The government advised against any travel to North Sinai, and all but the most essential travel to most areas in South Sinai.

At least 16 people were injured Friday when an explosive device targeted a tourist bus near the Giza pyramids.

