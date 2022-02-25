Feb 25, 2022
British Airways Investigates Technical Issue Disrupting Travel
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- British Airways is responding to passenger complaints on Twitter by saying it’s “working hard” to resolve a technical issue that has disrupted operations and communications systems.
- Carrier tweets that it can’t address a number of customer issues because of the problem
- BA says it will provide further updates as quickly as possible
- Passengers say they can’t book flights, access website or app, board planes
