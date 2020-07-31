(Bloomberg) -- British Airways owner IAG SA advanced plans to raise 2.75 billion euros ($3.3 billion) in equity to help ride out the coronavirus crisis, saying No. 1 investor Qatar Airways has agreed to back a rights issue.

The Gulf airline, which holds a 25% stake, has subscribe for its pro-rata entitlement, with the rest of the capital increase fully underwritten, IAG said Friday. The plan will be put to shareholders on Sept. 8 and should be completed by the end of that month, it said.

IAG, which also owns Spain’s Iberia and Aer Lingus of Ireland, is seeking to swell its coffers with the long-haul routes in which it specializes expected to be some of the last to recover from the ravages of the pandemic. The London-based group had total liquidity of 8.1 billion euros as of June 30 after tapping state-backed loans in the U.K. and Spain.

IAG reported a second-quarter operating loss of 1.36 billion euros versus a 960 million-euro year-earlier profit, excluding items, as its planes were virtually grounded for the entire period.

Air France-KLM posted a record quarterly loss of 2.61 billion euros late Thursday and pushed back financial targets by a year, hammering home how hard the coronavirus pandemic has hit the airline industry.

IAG also said it’s continuing discussions to revise purchase terms for the previously agreed acquisition of Spain’s Air Europa that was announced last year.

