(Bloomberg) -- British Airways will trim its flight schedule over coming months, slowing the pace of its comeback from the Covid-19 pandemic because the airline can’t get new staff processed as quickly as it expected.

The carrier, owned by IAG SA, has struggled with technology meltdowns, lost baggage and last-minute cancellations in recent weeks, prompting customers to lash out on social media. There is also crowding at London Heathrow airport, its main hub, where one terminal remains closed.

“I know you’re also fed up and I’m as frustrated as you are with some of the things we’ve had to deal with,” Chief Executive Officer Sean Doyle said in a staff memo confirmed by the company. “The problem is complex, and we’re facing into headwinds as we seek to rebuild and service the pent-up demand in the market.”

BA has temporarily reduced some services between now and the end of May while it addresses the issues, a spokeswoman said in an email.

The customer backlash has marred BA’s record as the airline gears up for what it expects to be a bumper summer. The company, whose main base is London Heathrow airport, is launching a new subsidiary, BA Euroflyer, at Gatwick airport next week. It had suspended most flights from the hub south of the U.K. capital for the better part of the pandemic.

“We’ve apologized to customers who are affected by this, and to limit the inconvenience have re-booked them onto earlier or later flights on the same day they were originally due to travel where possible,” the spokeswoman said. “We’re also offering them the opportunity to book onto an alternative flight or request a full refund.”

Crowded Terminals

Airlines have been ramping up schedules after two years of travel restrictions brought on by the coronavirus crisis forced them to park up planes, slash jobs and pile on debt. Airports are undergoing a similar process.

The ongoing closure of Heathrow’s Terminal 4 has forced carriers to share space in the other three, with check-in desks and aircraft stands in short supply.

BA has previously said it was looking to hire as many as 4,000 new employees by this summer as it prepares for the rebound in travel, after cutting about 10,000 jobs during the pandemic.

“Aviation has been one of the industries worst hit by the pandemic and airlines and airports are experiencing the same issues rebuilding their operations while managing the continuing impact of Covid,” the spokeswoman said.

The past few weeks have shown the airline needs to “build more resilience into our operation” so it can manage staff illnesses and vacant positions, the spokeswoman said, so BA can “provide consistent service for customers rather than letting them down at the last minute.”

Other airlines and airports are also having issues, Doyle said in his memo, though that “doesn’t make what we’re experiencing any better, and it isn’t an excuse.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.