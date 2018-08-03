(Bloomberg) -- British Airways owner IAG SA’s peak summer season is being spoiled by a combination of air traffic control strikes and exchange rates that reduced the value of U.K. sales.

IAG shares fell the most in five months Friday after it said that walkouts by French controllers had pushed its Vueling arm to a wider loss following a spate of cancelled flights. The Barcelona-based unit’s jets must cross French airspace to reach northern Europe. The group also took a hit against translating sterling-denominated revenue from BA into euros.

Chief Executive Officer Willie Walsh said Friday that the French walkouts are hurting both Vueling and the tourism-dependent Spanish economy. European disruption aside, forward bookings are healthy, particularly on routes across the North Atlantic, the most world’s lucrative travel market, he said.

“I would describe the trans-Atlantic trading trading environment as being good or very good,” the CEO said on a conference call. “We’re very pleased with what we’re seeing in terms of the performance of our airlines.”

Shares of IAG fell as much as 4.7 percent after the carrier’s second-quarter earnings fell short of expectations. The company’s operating profit before one-time items rose 5.7 percent to 835 million euros ($968 million), lower than the 860 million euros anticipated by analysts.

The stock was trading 4.5 percent lower at 654.20 pence as of 8:27 a.m. in London, paring the decline this year to 0.6 percent.

Passenger unit revenue, a measure of fares, rose 2.3 percent at constant currencies afetr Europeanc network rivals Deutsche Lufthansa AG and Air France-KLM Group also this week reported stronger pricing.

Walsh reiterated a forecast for 2018 operating profit to show “an increase year-on-year” on a comparable basis, with improvements in both passenger unit-revenue and non-fuel costs.

The company’s statement didn’t mention Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, in which it began building a stake in April before presenting two bids, both of which were rejected.

Walsh said on the conference call that there was “nothing new to report,” while adding later on RTE radio that “Norwegian as part of IAG would be good for Norwegian and good for us.” IAG’s interest stems largely from the Nordic carrier’s discounted long-haul flights, which would further swell its own trans-Atlantic operations.

