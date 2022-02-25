(Bloomberg) -- British Airways owner IAG SA said it should turn profitable from the second quarter as European and trans-Atlantic travel rebound.

London-based IAG, which also owns Spanish carrier Iberia and Aer Lingus of Ireland, expects a “significant” loss for the current quarter after the omicron outbreak of Covid-19 hit short-term bookings, it said in a statement Friday.

The group posted a full-year adjusted operating loss of 2.97 billion euros ($3.3 billion) after analysts predicted a 3.06 billion-euro shortfall. It predicted a positive figure for 2022 assuming no further setbacks from the pandemic or material impact from the conflict in Ukraine.

“Demand slowed down for very near-term trips following the emergence of Omicron in late November,” Chief Executive Officer Luis Gallego said in the release. “However, bookings have remained strong for Easter and summer 2022 having picked up in the New Year.”

IAG’s global span has seen it hit harder by the pandemic than short-haul rivals like Ryanair Holdings Plc. While British Airways has seen a boost from the reopening of the North Atlantic market, long-haul demand remains subdued with some Asian countries in particular still effectively closed to travel.

IAG plans to operate almost two-thirds of 2019 capacity in the first quarter, increasing to 85% for the full year after what Gallego said should be a “robust summer.”

