British Airways parent IAG SA will almost halve its planned expansion, reducing earnings growth to cope with slowing economies and a glut of seats that’s depressed prices.

IAG, which also owns Spain’s Iberia, Aer Lingus of Ireland and discount operators Vueling and Level, will now increase capacity by 3.4% a year in the 2020-2022 period, it said Friday. The previous target was 6% through 2023.

As a result, earnings per share will rise at a 10% pace instead of 12%, the company said. Capital spending 80% to 4.7 billion euros ($5.2 billion).

IAG said Oct. 31 that full-year profit will be lower than forecast as it grapples with the impact of BA’s first pilot strike since 1979. Like other European carriers, IAG is seeking to rein in costs and bolster margins amid a slowing regional economy, diminishing fares and uncertainty surrounding Brexit.

Capacity growth for 2020 is currently planned to be 3.2%, according to a statement. The company will provide more details of its plans at its plans at a capital markets day later.

