(Bloomberg) -- British Airways parent IAG SA issued a downbeat assessment of its summer fortunes after rival Air France-KLM said it will return to profit this quarter.

IAG, which also owns Spain’s Iberia and Aer Lingus of Ireland, reported a second-quarter operating loss of 1.05 billion euros ($1.3 billion), slightly worse than 1.01 billion euros forecast by analysts, and said it’s too early to provide a financial outlook for the rest of the year.

Chief Executive Officer Luis Gallego said a reopening of the U.K. border to American visitors was a positive development but that IAG will offer only 45% of 2019 capacity this quarter, usually the the busiest for European airlines. Air France-KLM earlier predicted a return to profit in the three months, saying, it plans to offer 60% to 70% of its usual seating levels.

“All our airlines continue to take significant actions to preserve their strength through the current pandemic and to position them for recovery,” Gallego said. “We continue to build resilience by preserving cash, boosting liquidity and reducing our cost base.

IAG’s fortunes are closely tied to a U.K. market that’s been slower to reopen following coronavirus lockdowns than continental Europe.

The group derives most of its revenue from long-haul markets hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic as government curbs limit international movements. BA got a partial reprieve this week with news that fully vaccinated arrivals from the U.S. and European Union need no longer self-isolate in England from Aug. 2.

While the U.K. decision could help spur a revival of trans-Atlantic travel, the Biden administration has maintained border closures and isn’t expected to ease them any time soon. The U.S. last week advised citizens to avoid flying to the Britain, citing the spread of the delta variant of the virus.

Frequently changing rules have also discouraged people from making short-haul journeys. Changes introduced this month finally opened up quarantine-free travel to more than 100 medium-risk locations for Britons with two Covid shots, boosting traffic to European holiday destinations.

Air France-KLM posted a second-quarter loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of 248 million euros.

