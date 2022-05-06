(Bloomberg) -- British Airways parent IAG SA tempered plans to boost capacity this year after staffing shortages at London Heathrow airport led it to slow expansion at the U.K. unit.

IAG aims to operate 80% of its 2019 capacity in 2022, it said in a statement Friday, compared with a target of about 85% announced in February. Seating in the key trans-Atlantic market will be close to normal by the third quarter.

While the company trimmed its first-quarter operating loss to 731 million euros ($769 million), the figure was worse than the 521 million euros predicted by analysts. Operations in the period were hit by technical glitches and the pared expansion at Heathrow as it sought to recruit 4,000 employees.

Chief Executive Officer Luis Gallego reiterated that IAG, which also owns Spanish flag carrier Iberia and Ireland’s Aer Lingus, expects to be profitable from the current quarter onwards and for the full year, spurred by strong demand in premium leisure and a return of business bookings.

European airlines are adding seats and flights as the dropping of coronavirus curbs opens up markets. Deutsche Lufthansa AG and Air France-KLM both said Thursday they’re increasingly confident that surging demand will spur a summer boom as people head for the beach after two years of restrictions, while warning that the impact of fuel costs and inflation remains uncertain.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.