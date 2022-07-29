(Bloomberg) -- British Airways parent IAG SA reported a second-quarter profit and said it expects to post positive earnings for the full year as a rebound in travel offsets the impact of capacity curbs tied to a staffing crisis.

IAG had an operating profit of 287 million euros ($293 million) in the three months, ahead of analyst estimates, according to a statement Friday. Earnings are building further in the current quarter, while net cash flow should be “significantly” positive for the year.

“We returned to profit for the first time since the start of the pandemic following a strong recovery in demand across all our airlines,” Chief Executive Officer Luis Gallego said in the release. “Forward bookings show sustained strength and North Atlantic demand continues to grow.”

Caps on passenger numbers at London Heathrow will limit capacity to 80% of 2019 levels over the summer and 85% in the fourth quarter, a reduction of 5% for the second half of the year compared to previous guidance.

BA scrapped 13% of its schedule from April through October as the dismissal of 10,000 workers during the pandemic leaves it struggling for staff as demand rebounds. The carrier said this month it’s hiring Dutch rival KLM’s chief operating officer to help improve operational resilience and accelerate hiring.

Still, ticket prices have surged against the background of strong pent up demand and limited capacity, helping to make up for lost revenue from the scrapped flights.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.