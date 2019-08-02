1h ago
British Airways Parent Reports Rising Profit Amid Pilot Feud
(Bloomberg) -- British Airways parent IAG SA lifted second-quarter earnings 18% and reiterated full-year guidance as the group’s long-haul destinations prop up earnings amid a fare-war on European routes.
- Operating profit before one-time items rose to 960 million euros ($1.1 billion) from 816 million euros a year earlier, London-based IAG said in a statement Friday. That’s ahead of the 882 million-euro average of five analyst estimates.
- IAG stuck with guidance for a full-year operating profit in line with the 2018 pro forma figure at constant fuel prices and exchange rates. Passenger unit revenue, a measure of prices, should pick up during the remainder of the year, it said.
Key Insights
- Chief Executive Officer Willie Walsh called the results “good” and said they highlighted the benefits of IAG’s diverse brand portfolio that also includes Spain’s Iberia, Dublin-based Aer Lingus and discount operators Vueling and Level.
- European carriers have seen margins eroded by faltering economies and falling fares amid a glut in seat capacity. IAG is partly insulated by its exposure to more buoyant trans-Atlantic markets and a trimmer intra-European operation.
- IAG could still face a tougher end to the summer, with pilots planning a walk out in coming weeks if a pay deal isn’t secured. Talks with the Balpa union are continuing at the U.K.’s ACAS conciliation service after the company lost a court action seeking to block a strike.
Market Reaction
- IAG shares have plunged fallen 28% this year, the biggest decline on the six-member Bloomberg EMEA Airlines Index.
