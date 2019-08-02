(Bloomberg) -- British Airways parent IAG SA lifted second-quarter earnings 18% and reiterated full-year guidance as the group’s long-haul destinations prop up earnings amid a fare-war on European routes.

Operating profit before one-time items rose to 960 million euros ($1.1 billion) from 816 million euros a year earlier, London-based IAG said in a statement Friday. That’s ahead of the 882 million-euro average of five analyst estimates.

IAG stuck with guidance for a full-year operating profit in line with the 2018 pro forma figure at constant fuel prices and exchange rates. Passenger unit revenue, a measure of prices, should pick up during the remainder of the year, it said.

Key Insights

Chief Executive Officer Willie Walsh called the results “good” and said they highlighted the benefits of IAG’s diverse brand portfolio that also includes Spain’s Iberia, Dublin-based Aer Lingus and discount operators Vueling and Level.

European carriers have seen margins eroded by faltering economies and falling fares amid a glut in seat capacity. IAG is partly insulated by its exposure to more buoyant trans-Atlantic markets and a trimmer intra-European operation.

IAG could still face a tougher end to the summer, with pilots planning a walk out in coming weeks if a pay deal isn’t secured. Talks with the Balpa union are continuing at the U.K.’s ACAS conciliation service after the company lost a court action seeking to block a strike.

Market Reaction

IAG shares have plunged fallen 28% this year, the biggest decline on the six-member Bloomberg EMEA Airlines Index.

