1h ago
British Airways System Facing Problems for Check-Ins, Departures
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- British Airways is experiencing what it says are "systems problems" affecting its online check-ins and flight departures, it said in a tweet.
Issues are also affecting the British Airways app, the airline added in a separate tweet.
