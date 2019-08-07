(Bloomberg) -- British Airways is experiencing what it says are "systems problems" affecting its online check-ins and flight departures, it said in a tweet.

Issues are also affecting the British Airways app, the airline added in a separate tweet.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jihye Lee in Seoul at jlee2352@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Niluksi Koswanage at nkoswanage@bloomberg.net, Derek Wallbank

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.