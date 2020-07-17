(Bloomberg) -- British Airways will retire its fleet of Boeing 747s with immediate effect, the Press Association reported, citing the company.

The airline was planning to retire its fleet of 31 craft in 2024, but brought forward that cut-off because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to PA.

The airline has used 747s since 1989 and is currently the world’s largest operator of the 747-400 model, the news service said.

