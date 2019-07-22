(Bloomberg) -- British Airways is preparing to go to court to block a potential walkout by its pilots at the height of the busy summer travel season.

The airline, a unit of IAG SA, will go to the U.K.’s high court on Tuesday to seek an injunction against the British Airline Pilots Association, known as Balpa, should members vote Monday to proceed with strike action, according to a BA spokeswoman. The ballot is due to end around noon.

“We continue to pursue every avenue to find a solution to protect our customers’ travel plans and avoid industrial action,” the company said in a statement. “We urge Balpa to return to talks as soon as possible.”

The dispute relates to pay, profit sharing, and a so-called share save program as a term of employment, according to the union. The ability of cockpit crews to ground flights means they pose a threat to BA CEO Alex Cruz’s bid to cuts costs and compete with discount rivals such as EasyJet Plc and long-haul operator Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA.

BA has already tried to avert action through the U.K.’s Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service, but talks with the pilots union broke down earlier this month without agreement.

To contact the reporters on this story: Benjamin Katz in London at bkatz38@bloomberg.net;Simon Foy in London at sfoy8@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anthony Palazzo at apalazzo@bloomberg.net, Tara Patel, Elisabeth Behrmann

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.