(Bloomberg) -- British American Tobacco said Chief Executive Officer Nicandro Durante will step down on April 1.

Durante, who has been with the company for almost 37 years, informed the board of his decision to retire, the company said in a statement. The board has already found a successor for him and will “make a further announcement in due course.”

