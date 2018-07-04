(Bloomberg) -- U.K. banks face the prospect of having to put more money aside to compensate customers for improperly sold loan insurance after the Financial Conduct Authority proposed a change in its guidance to firms.

The FCA said earlier Wednesday that customers who previously had a complaint about “regular premium” payment protection insurance rejected, may be able to make a fresh complaint.

“This consultation provides guidance on how to ensure fair and consistent outcomes for regular premium PPI complaints,” said Jonathan Davidson, executive director of supervision for retail at the FCA. “It supports our aim of bringing the PPI issue to an orderly conclusion in a way that secures appropriate protection for consumers and enhances the integrity of the UK financial system.”

PPI has been the most costly scandal to affect U.K. banks since the financial crisis, with lenders paying compensation to customers who were mis-sold the coverage. Lloyds Banking Group Plc, the U.K.’s biggest mortgage lender, has already set aside more than 18 billion pounds ($24 billion) for redress.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods said in a note to clients that CYBG Plc and Lloyds are the most at risk from additional liabilities.

Consumers should consider whether to make a complaint before an Aug. 29 deadline next year, the FCA said.

