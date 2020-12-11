(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s biggest banks are strong enough to weather the double-blow from the pandemic and Brexit, the Bank of England concluded in its latest health check.

The BOE said HSBC Holdings Plc, Barclays Plc and other major lenders have sufficient capital to absorb losses in the coming months and said the U.K. financial system can cope with the fallout from Brexit even without a trade agreement.

“Most risks to U.K. financial stability that could arise from disruption to the provision of cross-border financial services at the end of the transition period have been mitigated,” the BOE said in a statement on Friday.

“However, financial stability is not the same as market stability or the avoidance of any disruption to users of financial services. Some market volatility and disruption to financial services, particularly to EU-based clients, could arise.”

The BOE’s latest stamp of approval on the industry’s health comes a day after it said lenders could resume dividends, ending a de-facto ban imposed since March to conserve capital during the first Covid-19 outbreak. In August, the BOE pared back its predictions for loan losses stemming from the pandemic.

The assessment comes ahead of a Sunday deadline set by Brexit negotiators to strike a deal amid worries that the talks will end in collapse. The European Union is ramping up no-deal contingency plans, while big banks in the City of London are moving hundreds of billions of dollars in assets to the bloc.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.