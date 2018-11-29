(Bloomberg) -- British billionaire John Whittaker’s investment vehicle is nursing a $350 million one-day loss after abandoning its pursuit of Intu Properties Plc on Thursday.

Whittaker’s closely held Peel Group is Intu’s largest shareholder with a 27 percent stake. A consortium including Peel and Brookfield Property Group announced they were working on a potential offer last month. Intu shares plunged as much as 41 percent on Thursday’s news, and Peel’s stake dropped to $557 million as of 2:45 p.m. in London, down from $907 million a day earlier, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Whittaker, 76, said he remains a committed Intu shareholder.

