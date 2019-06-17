(Bloomberg) -- Kier Group Plc plans to eliminate 1,200 jobs and exit businesses including home building and property maintenance as Chief Executive Officer Andrew Davies reverses the rapid expansion that put the British engineering group’s finances under pressure.

The overhaul is expected to generate annual savings of 55 million pounds ($69 million) from 2021, the Bedfordshire-based company said in a statement on Monday.

Kier’s share price has collapsed following a profit warning and an emergency rights issue. Davies is shoring up finances to avoid mirroring the demise of rival Carillion Plc. It’s a race against time as Kier said Monday that recent speculation over the health of the company’s finances is already having an “adverse effect on confidence,” further impairing its capital position, though maintained it has “liquidity headroom” to absorb the volatility.

The sale of assets such as home building, a unit known as Kier Living with a net asset value of 120 million pounds, will help reduce debt, the company said.

Kier is also suspending dividend payouts for this year and next. Shares of Kier have already plunged 87% over the past year, valuing the company at 212 million pounds.

